Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan in Hot Seat with Amitabh Bachchan?

Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan in a YouTube grab. They will be on KBC 13 together

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will be the special guests on the 'Shaandar Shukravaar' episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will be the special guests on the ‘Shaandar Shukravaar’ episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, if reliable sources are to be believed.

The show which is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan is bringing celebrity guests every Friday from all walks of life and this time we will see Deepika and Farah.

It will be interesting to watch Deepika and Farah sitting on the hot seat and answering the questions asked by Amitabh. This is not the first time they are coming to the show, as Deepika and Farah appeared in earlier seasons also.

Deepika was also seen with Amitabh in the movie ‘Piku’ and is also working with him for their upcoming project together which is the Hindi remake of Hollywood film ‘The Intern’.

Himani Bundela has already become the first ‘crorepati’ of ‘KBC 13’ and now the show is moving ahead to find the second.

first published:September 01, 2021, 15:19 IST