Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Here's Your Last Chance to Enroll, Registrations End Today

The tenth and the final question of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13 registrations was asked by the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan on May 19. KBC aspirants have time till 9 pm today, as they need to answer the question correctly to register themselves for the show. Like last year, the entire selection procedure for the reality show will be held online via the SonyLIV app.
What is the 10th question for the registration?
The last chance for KBC aspirants, in the form of the tenth question, was aired at 9 pm on Sony TV on May 19. Mr. Bachchan asked a question based on a space event, which took place in recent times.
The question was, “Where did Perseverance rover successfully land in 2021?"
The options are:
A. Mars
B. Venus
C. Jupiter
D. Ganymede
The correct answer for this question is A (Mars).
A NASA rover, which was a six-wheeled Perseverance, had landed on Mars in a risky maneuver to bring back rocks that could conclude whether life is possible on the red planet or not.
The video of Mr. Bachchan asking the 10th question was also shared on the social media page of Sony TV.
How can KBC aspirants answer?
1. Via SonyLIV app – People willing to participate can register for the reality show via the SonyLIV app by clicking the ‘Register Now’ link present on the app. Once the details are submitted, the candidate needs to submit the answer to the registration question. After the answer will be submitted, a message ‘Thank you for registering,’ will pop up on the screens, which will mark the completion of the registration procedure.
2. Via SMS – If registering via the SonyLIV app appears confusing, candidates can simply send in their answers to 509093 through SMS. The format of the message will be - KBC {space} your answer (A, B, C or D) {space} age {space} your gender (M for male, F for female and O for others).
Post Registration –
Candidates who will answer the questions correctly will be shortlisted by the randomizer based on the pre-defined criteria. The shortlisted candidates will be approached telephonically for further assessment. Auditions, which include a general knowledge test and a video submission, will be held on the SonyLIV app, followed by the final round which is interviews. An independent audit firm will monitor and verify the entire selection process to avoid loopholes.
