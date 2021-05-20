Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Here's Your Last Chance to Enroll, Registrations End Today

The tenth and the final question of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13 registrations was asked by the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan on May 19. KBC aspirants have time till 9 pm today, as they need to answer the question correctly to register themselves for the show. Like last year, the entire selection procedure for the reality show will be held online via the SonyLIV app.

What is the 10th question for the registration?

The last chance for KBC aspirants, in the form of the tenth question, was aired at 9 pm on Sony TV on May 19. Mr. Bachchan asked a question based on a space event, which took place in recent times.

The question was, “Where did Perseverance rover successfully land in 2021?"

The options are:

A. Mars

B. Venus

C. Jupiter

D. Ganymede

The correct answer for this question is A (Mars).