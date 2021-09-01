Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Himani Bundela Answered This Question to Win Rs 1 Crore

Himani Bundela from Agra has been declared the first Rs 1 crore winner on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Himani played with confidence and courage and impressed everyone with her gameplay.

This was the Rs 1 crore question that Himani answered.

Which of these was an alias used by Noor Inayat Khan to work as a spy for Britain in France during the Second World War?

Her options were:

Vera Atkins

Krystyna Skarbek

Julienne Aisner

Jeanne-Marie Renier

The correct answer is Jeanne-Marie Renier.

Noor Inayat Khan was a British spy of Indian origin. She served during the Second World War and was executed at a Nazi Germany concentration camp in 1944. Recently, actor Radhika Apte played the character in Sarah Megan Thomas’ A Call To Spy.

Himani, unfortunately, quit the show after this as she was not sure of Rs 7 crore question’s answer.

What was the title of the thesis that Dr BR Ambedkar submitted to the London School of Economics for which he was awarded his doctorate in 1923?

Her options were:

The Want And Means Of India

The Problem Of The Rupee

National Dividend Of India

The Law And Lawyers.

The correct answer was The Problem Of The Rupee.

Because Himani did not know the right answer, she chose to quit the game with her Rs 1 crore in hand. Latr, it was revealed that Himani’s guess would have been wrong has she chose to gamble away and play.

