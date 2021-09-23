Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Jackie Shroff Says Amitabh Bachchan Inspired His 'Bhidu' Slang

Season 13 of Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently being aired and the intriguing quiz based reality programme is generating a lot of buzz. Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff, two of the famouscinema actors, will be making their presence in the weekend special show of the episode. While weekdays show common people sitting on the hotseat for contesting in the quiz reality programme, the Shaandaar Shukravaar episodes, aired on Friday, are graced by celebrity visitors on the hot seat in front of Amitabh Bachchan.

During the upcoming episode on Friday, there will be intriguing fun-filled moments between Big B and his celebrity contestants. Recently, a new teaser video for the KBC 13 Shaandaar Shukravaar episode has surfaced online, in which Bachchan questions Jackie about his typical Bhidu language, which is very unique in Bollywood.

In response to Bachchan's query, Jackie answers, "Pehle to yeh area apna.Phir aap bhi the.(First of all, we belong to this land. Then, you were a great influence too)."Following this, Bachchan can be seen delivering one of his most famous dialogues from the movie Amar Akbar Anthony, which leftJackie and Suniel applauding for the veteran star. Watch the KBC 13 promo video below.

The episode also features BigB being a perfect host by obliging Jackie's request and recreating the iconic step from Jumma Chumma De De. In addition, the duo demonstrated a few fitness moves and exercises that impressed everyone in attendance. Suniel also revealed his secret to a fit body — going to the gym six days a week.

On the show, Jackie dada and Suniel will also be seen sharing diverse experiences and unravelling personal and professional adventures. Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Shaandaar Shukravaar will telecast on Sony TV this Friday, September 24, at 9 pm.

