KBC 13: Neeraj Chopra Gives Haryanvi Twist to Amitabh Bachchan's Dialogues

This the Friday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 saw sports stalwarts as special guests, including the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics, Neeraj Chopra, and the one nicknamed as ‘Great Wall of India’, PR Sreejesh, who was instrumental in India’s bronze-medal winning hockey campaign at Tokyo 2020. The players were welcomed by a reverberating cheer from the audience and the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan.

While conversing with host Amitabh Bachchan, India goalkeeper Sreejesh talks about winning an Olympic medal in hockey after 41 long years. Neeraj was also seen sharing his story as to why and how he took up Javelin throw as a sport. He said “Honestly, I was overweight when I was 13-14 years old. My chachaji (paternal uncle) insisted that I take up sports. He even asked me to choose between sports and studies, and thinking he will be proud of me I told him my choice — studies. To which he said he knows how much I study and asked me to take up sports. So, when he sent me to a stadium, I wasn’t even sure I would take up any sport."

An excited Big B asked Chopra and Sreejesh if he can touch their medals. When the duo obliged and handed the medals to him.

On the show, Bachchan also got some lessons in Haryanvi from Neeraj Chopra. The gold medallist made Big B repeat some of the famous Hindi dialogues in Haryanvi and the results were hilarious. When Amitabh Bachchan asked Neeraj Chopra to say a verse from his song Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum - Main Aur Meri Tanhaai Aksar Yeh Baatein Karte Hain, Tum Hoti To Kaisa Hota - from his film Silsila in Haryanvi, Neeraj’s funny take left Big B and PR Sreejesh in splits.

Chopra and Sreejesh won Rs 25,00,000 on the show. They have pledged to donate the money for a social cause.

(With IANS inputs)

