Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Ranveer Singh's Response is Gold After Deepika Padukone Complains He Doesn't Cook

In an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will be seen as participants. The two will be seen in the special Shandaar Shukravaar episode as they try to win money for their respective causes.

In a trailer of the special episode featuring Deepika and Farah, the former is seen complaining to host Amitabh Bachchan about Ranveer Singh making a promise to her and not fulfilling it. Big B is seen making a call to Ranveer about this. Ranveer, on hearing Big B’s voice over the phone is elated and screams. Big B asks him that he promised to make breakfast for Deepika, then why isn’t he fulfilling it? Ranveer says that since Big B has called him up regarding this, he will not only make omelette for Deepika but make her eat as she sits on his lap.

Ranveer also tells Deepika over the phone, “Baby warm regards dene ke badle tum complain kar rahi ho mere baare mein (Instead of giving him my warm regards, you are complaining about me)."

Deepika and Big B will be working on two upcoming films together. They feature in The Intern Hindi remake from director Amit Sharma and will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film with Prabhas as leading man.

