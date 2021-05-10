Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Registration Starts Today, May 10; Here’s Step-by-step Guide to Register for KBC 13

Continuing the same selection procedure like last year, interested participants will have to install the SonyLiv app to apply. Starting today, host Amitabh will ask his question for the aspiring participants at 9 pm on Sony TV tonight. The questions will be aired on Sony TV every night.
#KBC ki hot seat aap se hai sirf kuch sawaal durr! Koshish keejiye aur leejiye apna pehla kadam apne sapno ki ore #KBC ke saath!#KBC13 ke sawaal aur registration shuru ho rahe hai aaj se raat 9 baje. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/GT00gHOT0b— sonytv (@SonyTV) May 10, 2021
Step 1: Download the SonyLiv app from SonyLiv official website. The app is also available for smartphones at Google Play Store or Apple’s App storeStep 2: Open the Sonyliv app and click on the KBC link
Step 3: A registration question will pop up which you will have to answer
Step 4: Participants will then have to fill in their personal details on the form that appears
Step 5: Submit the form after you are done filling it
Step 6: A message will appear on the screen saying ‘Thank you for completing your KBC registration’, if your registration is successful.
If for some reason you are not able to register through SonyLiv App, you can opt for the SMS method as well
Follow these instructions to register through SMS:
Step 1:Listen to the question that will be announced at 9 pm on Sony TV from today, i.e. May 10
Step 2: Send the correct answer via SMS in this format : KBC, Option A, B, C or D, Age, Gender. For Jio Subscribers the SMS service will be free
Step 3: Subscribers of BSNL, Airtel, Jio, IDEA and Vodafone in select circles can send their registration question’s answer via SMS to 509093
Those aspirants who answer the registration questions correctly will be shortlisted based on certain predefined reservation criteria. The show runners will reach out to selected participants for further rounds.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here