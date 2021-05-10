Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Registration Starts Today, May 10; Here’s Step-by-step Guide to Register for KBC 13

Sony Entertainment Television is back with a brand new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The registrations for the quiz game will begin from Monday evening at 9 pm. Show’s host, Amitabh Bachchan will be returning to the television screen for the 12th time.

Continuing the same selection procedure like last year, interested participants will have to install the SonyLiv app to apply. Starting today, host Amitabh will ask his question for the aspiring participants at 9 pm on Sony TV tonight. The questions will be aired on Sony TV every night.

To register for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, candidates need to answer these questions correctly via SMS or through SonyLiv app.

Step 1: Download the SonyLiv app from SonyLiv official website. The app is also available for smartphones at Google Play Store or Apple’s App store

Step 2: Open the Sonyliv app and click on the KBC link

Step 3: A registration question will pop up which you will have to answer

Step 4: Participants will then have to fill in their personal details on the form that appears

Step 5: Submit the form after you are done filling it

Step 6: A message will appear on the screen saying ‘Thank you for completing your KBC registration’, if your registration is successful.

If for some reason you are not able to register through SonyLiv App, you can opt for the SMS method as well

Follow these instructions to register through SMS:

Step 1:Listen to the question that will be announced at 9 pm on Sony TV from today, i.e. May 10

Step 2: Send the correct answer via SMS in this format : KBC, Option A, B, C or D, Age, Gender. For Jio Subscribers the SMS service will be free

Step 3: Subscribers of BSNL, Airtel, Jio, IDEA and Vodafone in select circles can send their registration question’s answer via SMS to 509093

Those aspirants who answer the registration questions correctly will be shortlisted based on certain predefined reservation criteria. The show runners will reach out to selected participants for further rounds.

