Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Step-by-step Guide to Participate and Win up to Rs 1 Lakh From Home with KBC 13 Play Along

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 premiered on Monday with Amitabh Bachchan back on the hot seat as the host of the quiz reality show. While only few are able to realise the dream of sitting on the hot seat opposite Amitabh, the 13th edition of KBC gives the viewers an opportunity to win exciting prizes by answering a few questions from home via KBC Play Along on Sony LIV app. This year people will also have the chance to sit at home and become ‘Har Din Lakhpati’ i.e. you can win lakhs of rupees by playing KBC Play Along on your mobile.

Here are the steps to participate and win Rs 1 lakh in KBC 13 Play Along:

Step 1: Download the SonyLIV app from the Google Play or App Store

Step 2: Once the app is downloaded, subscribe to SonyLIV to participate in Play Along. It is important to remember that subscribers get extra benefits in terms of prizes.

Step 3: On the Home page, an option reading - Play Along will appear, click on it. Register and update your profile, choose the language – Hindi or English as per your convenience.

Step 4: The basic rule for participating in KBC Play Along is that participants must be above 18 years of age and a citizen of India. Carefully read rules and regulations before participating.

Step 5: When questions are asked on the television, they will also be displayed on your mobile screens. In the stipulated time, select the correct answer. Note that if you run out of time or you click on the incorrect question, you will not be out of KBC Play Along. You can continue to play with the next question.

Step 6: Each answer will win you points, correct answers will grant you 200 points.

