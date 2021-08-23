Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Suspense Builds Over Visually Impaired Contestant Winning Rs 1 Crore

Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati is returning with a thirteenth season on Monday, August 23 and a new promo shows a visually impaired contestant, named Himani Bundela, walking towards the hot seat. It is shown that Himani has won Rs 50 lakh and 15th question for Rs 1 crore is presented in front of her by Big B. Whether she will play for the big prize will be seen when the episode airs in the coming time.

In the promo, Big B is seen holding Himani’s hand and guiding her to the hot seat. He also offers her a glass of water. Then comes the most exciting moment when he asks her the 15th question.

Take a look.

As a surprise, Big B will be on the hot seat fielding questions from the producer of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and erstwhile host of such popular shows as Quiz Time and Mastermind India, Siddhartha Basu.

Last year, because of the Covid pandemic, the producers had decided to not have a studio audience, keeping in mind the safety protocols. The live audience will be back this season, but it will be required to adhere to all Covid-related precautions. The Audience Poll lifeline will also be back in his season.

Big B has been hosting the popular quiz show for the past two decades. Speaking about the show and the contestants, he shared, “If I invite someone on the hot seat, it’s like inviting somebody to my home."

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will start from August 23 on Sony Entertainment Television and will air from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

