Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Visually Impaired Himani Bundela Becomes the First Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 already got its first crorepati in visually impaired contestant Himani Bundela. In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television’s Instagram page, Bundela is seen on the hot seat, having answered the Rs 1 crore question correctly. She is seen facing the final question for Rs 7 crore.

The caption read, “Khushmizaaj swabhaav se apni zindagi jeene wali ek drishtiheen contestant, Himani Bundela #KBC13 ki pehli crorepati bann gayi hain. Par kya woh de paayengi 7 crore ke sawaal ka sahi jawaab? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 30th-31st Aug, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. @amitabhbachchan.”

A statement from the makers read, “Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s crorepati’s physical disability has not stopped her to live life to the fullest. Her zest and positivity even left host Amitabh Bachchan impressed. Even though contestants are not allowed to be in close proximity of Bachchan, the host took utmost care of Himani, and was even seen helping her walk towards the hot seat holding her hand, and offering her a glass of water to make her comfortable.”

Meanwhile, eminent personalities will be seen appearing on the show on Fridays for ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’. Celebrities from different walks of life will be playing along with Mr Bachchan for a social cause.

