Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan Can't Stop His Tears After Jaya Bachchan Makes a Revelation

Amitabh Bachchan would be turning 80 on October 11. Big B whose career spans over five decades and is spread evenly across 200 films has time and again proven his versatility as an actor. Even at this age, the actor dishing out one film after another as well as retaining the legacy of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The promo of the upcoming episode that is set to premiere on Shehanshah’s birthday is out and one can expect it to be an emotional rollercoaster ride. Along with Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan would be revealing something about her husband that moves him to tears.

In the promo shared by Sony TV’s Instagram handle, it is shown that the hooter goes off earlier followed by Abhishek Bachchan mouthing his father’s iconic dialogue but with a minor variation, “Rishte me jo humari ma lagti hain (the one who is my mother by relationship).” Soon after, Jaya Bachchan makes an entrance in a white embroidered suit and the adorable couple hugs in front of the audience. One of the segments showed Jaya revealing a secret that the fans are not aware of which moves Amitabh Bachchan to tears. She says, “Darshako ke liye main batana chahti hu… (I want to tell the audience…).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan’s latest film Goodbye has been released in the theatres and is garnering great reviews. It is a slice-of-life film that depicts a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships. Apart from big names like Big B, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta, the film also features Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta and Shivin Narang.

According to the News18 Showsha review of the film, “You are in for a pleasant surprise if you intend to watch the Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandana-Neena Gupta starrer Goodbye. A little over 2 hours long, the film is able to capture the tumultuous relationship shared by members of a family that comes to the fore after the unfortunate death of the mother.

