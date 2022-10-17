Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan Cutely Tells Contestant 'Hum Bhopal Ke Jamai Raja...'

Amitabh Bachchan hit 80 on October 11. The legendary actor, whose career spans over five decades and spread evenly across 200 films, has time and again proven his versatility as an actor. Even at this age, Big B is dishing out one film after another as well as retaining the legacy of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). While there is always something new stored in every episode, the upcoming promo is the perfect example of that. Dipesh Jain, a contestant from Bhopal managed to excite Big B as he couldn’t stop himself from exclaiming ‘hum wahan ke jamai raja hain (I am the son-in-law of the city)’ as his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan hails from Bhopal.

In the promo shared by Sony on their Instagram handle, Dipesh Jain narrated a poem while recalling how he had set the KBC’s ringtone on his cellphone and how those around him used to mock him for that. The caption read, “#DipeshJain ji aapke bheetar ye hausla barqaraar rakhiyega, kyunki aapko apne makaam tak pahunchne se koi nahin rok sakta! (Dipesh Jain, keep this courage forever because no one can stop you from reaching your destination).”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has enjoyed quite an illustrious year so far. His most recent films include Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Vikas Bahl’s comeback slice-of-life film Goodbye starring Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Elli Avram and Pavail Gulati. Now, the talented actor is looking forward to Sooraj Barjatya’s drama film Uunchai with a star cast of Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra. Uunchai is the story of three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. The film is slated to release on November 11.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here