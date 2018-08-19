English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan Starts Shooting for Season 10 of Quiz Show
Kaun Banega Crorepati is the Indian adaptation of the internationally popular format of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.
Amitabh/Twitter account
Loading...
Megstar Amitabh Bachchan has commenced shooting for the 10th season of popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) which he says, has been a long association for him.
Kaun Banega Crorepati is the Indian adaptation of the internationally popular format of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.
Amitabh on Saturday night tweeted: "'KBC' begins again! Its been 18 years and the 10th season now. Been a long association, Never possible without your love and support," he tweeted.
The cine icon said that the apprehensions and nervous energy "eating up the intestines".
"It's been 18 years of 'KBC' in India and the 10th season, a majority of which have been associated with me. Seems strange but there it is those first days of its initiation in the year 2000, its struggles and trials, and now to be still at it in the year 2018 is by itself some revelation," Amitabh wrote on his blog.
Amitabh said that meeting people and to hear their stories of struggle and condition on the show is heartbreaking at times.
"Yet when you witness their achievements and the liberation of all their woes , it is the most satisfying moment. A life changes and in some small way when 'KBC' is able to achieve that then the association with the game show is all the more worthy," he added.
The 75-year-old star has hosted six seasons of the show, except for the third edition, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Also Watch
Kaun Banega Crorepati is the Indian adaptation of the internationally popular format of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.
Amitabh on Saturday night tweeted: "'KBC' begins again! Its been 18 years and the 10th season now. Been a long association, Never possible without your love and support," he tweeted.
The cine icon said that the apprehensions and nervous energy "eating up the intestines".
T 2904 - KBC begins again .. !! Its been 18 years and the 10th season now .. been a long association , never possible without your love and support ..🙏🙏🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/cUpFXJyqIK— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 18, 2018
"It's been 18 years of 'KBC' in India and the 10th season, a majority of which have been associated with me. Seems strange but there it is those first days of its initiation in the year 2000, its struggles and trials, and now to be still at it in the year 2018 is by itself some revelation," Amitabh wrote on his blog.
Amitabh said that meeting people and to hear their stories of struggle and condition on the show is heartbreaking at times.
"Yet when you witness their achievements and the liberation of all their woes , it is the most satisfying moment. A life changes and in some small way when 'KBC' is able to achieve that then the association with the game show is all the more worthy," he added.
The 75-year-old star has hosted six seasons of the show, except for the third edition, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mallika Dua to Go on Midnight Misadventures With Celebrities
- Nick Jonas On Engagement With Priyanka Chopra: Congratulates Himself on Landing Mrs Jonas
- How Hindustan’s Vajpayee Became India’s Prime Minister: In Memoriam by a Millennial
- Karan Johar Brews Bollywood Gossip in New Season of Koffee With Karan
- As Death Toll Reaches 324 in Kerala, Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...