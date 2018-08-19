GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan Starts Shooting for Season 10 of Quiz Show

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the Indian adaptation of the internationally popular format of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

News18.com

Updated:August 19, 2018, 11:56 AM IST
Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan Starts Shooting for Season 10 of Quiz Show
Amitabh/Twitter account
Megstar Amitabh Bachchan has commenced shooting for the 10th season of popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) which he says, has been a long association for him.

Amitabh on Saturday night tweeted: "'KBC' begins again! Its been 18 years and the 10th season now. Been a long association, Never possible without your love and support," he tweeted.

The cine icon said that the apprehensions and nervous energy "eating up the intestines".




"It's been 18 years of 'KBC' in India and the 10th season, a majority of which have been associated with me. Seems strange but there it is those first days of its initiation in the year 2000, its struggles and trials, and now to be still at it in the year 2018 is by itself some revelation," Amitabh wrote on his blog.

Amitabh said that meeting people and to hear their stories of struggle and condition on the show is heartbreaking at times.

"Yet when you witness their achievements and the liberation of all their woes , it is the most satisfying moment. A life changes and in some small way when 'KBC' is able to achieve that then the association with the game show is all the more worthy," he added.

The 75-year-old star has hosted six seasons of the show, except for the third edition, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

