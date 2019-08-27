Kaun Banega Crorepati: Charna Gupta Attempts the First Rs 1 Crore Question of Season 11

Monday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, saw a nail biting finish with contestant Charna Gupta from Madhya Pradesh. Charna, who is a Labour Inspector by profession, impressed Amitabh with her sheer confidence and the ease in which she answered that volley of questions being fired at her.

However, the highlight of the evening was when Charna correctly answered the question for Rs 50 lakh and was qualified to play for Rs 1 crore question. By that point, Charna had exhausted all her lifelines and was repeatedly reminded by Amitabh of the same. However, she seemed determined to play for Rs 1 crore.

Notably, this was the first time on the current season of Kaun Banega Crorepati that a contestant has gone on to win Rs 50 lakh and has been able to attempt the Rs 1 crore question.

Amitabh read out the Rs 1 crore question from the screen - "In 1944, the Battle of Kanglatongei was fought near which present day Indian state capital?" Charna who had been confidently answering the questions till then admitted to be confused regarding the answer based on the options were on the screen.

Though, she said she wanted to try answering the question she exclaimed she would lose Rs 50 lakh on giving a wrong answer. Charna eventually decided to quit the game and took home Rs 50 lakh.

After congratulating Charna's on playing so well, Amitabh asked her, what she would have answered if she were to continue in the game. "Imphal" she said when Amitabh told that it would indeed have been the correct answer.

Following the Fastest Finger First, Nitin Kumar Patva was invited to the hot seat to play the game.

