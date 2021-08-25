Kaun Banega Crorepati Director on Why Reality Shows are Predominantly Male-Hosted

Reality shows have been integral to television programming for a while and continue to provide weekly and even daily dose of entertainment. But even as new formats keep coming up, there seems to be a glaring lack in female-hosted shows. They can often be seen in pair with male actors, but some of the biggest reality shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bigg Boss or many singing and dance reality shows have been predominantly conducted by male actors only.

We asked KBC director Arun Seshkumar why women-hosted shows are an exception rather than a norm. He says, “It is not entirely true. KBC Hindi has been associated predominantly with Mr Bachchan but down South, it happened with Radhikaa Sarathkumar in Tamil and it did very well for that market. It is not consciously that we are not doing it with any other person, but Mr Bachchan is irreplaceable on KBC. I’ll say that slot is not available for anyone as of now. But the gamut is absolutely open. These are decisions taken by the channel. Whenever KBC happens, these aspects are kept in mind. You will see all sorts of talents coming in to host it sooner than later."

With a career spanning two decades in the TV industry, Arun has been associated with all the popular reality show franchises like Dance India Dance, Sacch Ka Saamna, Satyamev Jayate, Nach Baliye, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Indian Idol and several others. About other popular shows not having leading female hosts, he adds, “The trend of women oriented films is also very recent. I don’t think it has gone beyond a point. It is not a mindset that ‘females can’t host’ but I can say that one of the shows that I am working on right now is hosted by a leading actress. There’s no discrimination. The industry is very open to such changes. They have equal weightage when it comes to stardom. It is all about viewers’ acceptance and what they want to see and that is how the hosts are selected."

