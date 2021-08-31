Kaun Banega Crorepati Dream Was Short-Lived for This Contestant Who Received Legal Notice

Since Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) premiered this year, it has been making headlines with the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan’s quirky dialogues or the contestant’s stories of struggle or a random act of kindness. It has always been a dream of many to sit on the hot seat, opposite Big B, answer the questions and eventually earn a lot of money. However, this dream got one of the contestants in deep trouble.

Deshbandhu Pandey, a resident of Kota, Rajasthan, took part in the quiz show to test his luck and knowledge. He got selected through the fastest fingers first and perched up the hot seat. Rest was all just a journey of Deshbandhu towards his dream when he kept on answering correctly all the questions. However, at the 11th question, he got stuck. The question was – Which country falls entirely into Europe and the right answer was Ukraine. Deshbandhu walked away with Rs 3,40,000 and a lifetime of memories.

But the trance didn’t last long for him. Deshbandhu, who is an employee of Indian Railways, soon faced charges from the administration. Apparently, the contestant was in Mumbai from August 9-13 to shoot for the show, and he had applied for leaves for the respective days. However, his leave application was not considered. When the railway administration got to know about this act, a legal charge sheet was slapped on his name.

Even though the administration has not published any statement regarding this matter, there has been an ongoing protest from the Worker’s Union. Khalid, the Divisional Secretary of West Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh, told Times Now that it was unfair on the administration’s part to take such an extreme step against the contestant.

Meanwhile, Deshbandhu is still reeling under the effect of Big B. He shared multiple pictures of himself from the sets of KBC on his Instagram profile on Monday. In one of the pictures, he can be seen posing with Senior Bachchan, while another picture aptly captures his excitement of having answered a question correctly.

The registrations for the quiz show opened in May and the season premiered on Sony TV on August 23.

