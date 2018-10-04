Kaun Banega Crorepati: Here’s the Rs 7 Crore Question that Binita Jain Couldn’t Answer

Assam’s Binita Jain made history on Tuesday night by becoming the first person to win Rs. 1 crore on the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati’s on-going 10th season.The mother of two, who teaches English and Social Studies at a coaching centre in Guwahati, gave the correct answer to the Rs. 1 crore question without the help of any lifeline.The question was: In India, which case was heard by the largest ever Constitution bench of 13 Supreme Court judges?The correct answer was option D — Kesavananda Bharati case — and Binita knew it. After much deliberation, she gave the right answer amid thunderous applause and celebration.However, the 46-year-old commerce graduate chose not to answer the jackpot question for Rs. 7 crore. The final question fielded to her was: Who invented the first stock ticker in 1867?Though she quit, when asked to take a guess, she chose option A: Edward Calahan, which was in fact the right answer, leaving host Amitabh Bachchan stumped.Talking to News18 in an exclusive interview, Binita said, “I had been trying since the first season. I have always been into quizzes and general knowledge shows. And fortunately, I got lucky this time. Though I never expected I would win a crore. I thought that I would only go till Rs 12.5 lakh.”About her experience of being on the iconic show, she said, “Initially I was very nervous. I took so much time in answering the first two questions. But soon I tried to calm and compose myself because I knew I wouldn’t be able to play long under pressure. And then I totally forgot that I was in front of the camera and so many people were watching me.”