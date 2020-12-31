Kaun Banega Crorepati: Primary Teacher from Maharashtra Impresses Amitabh Bachchan with Her Sharp Knowledge

Television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati’s latest episode featured Bhavana Waghela, a primary school teacher who taught children from not-so-well-off backgrounds amidst the coronavirus lockdown. Bhavana, from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, has impressed host Amitabh Bachchan with her knowledge and willingness to contribute to the welfare of the society.

Speaking to the 78-year-old veteran actor, Bhavana said that she aims to get a seafood business established for her brother. Bhavana has been teaching her students at their homes due to the pandemic lockdown and because they could not afford the online education.

She went on to exhibit great knowledge and answered the questions correctly winning prize money of Rs. 50 lakhs till now. In between the questions, Bhavana also told Sr. Bachchan how her family had to face a financial loss when her husband was cheated by his business partner. Bhavana’s husband was duped of a large amount of money and the family was left in multiple debts. The incident made Bhavana more paranoid and it became one of the reasons why she scolds her husband also.

Big B who was listening to Bhavana’s story said that wives are gifted with a sixth sense and can sense when something will not turn out well. Amitabh mentioned that he has himself experienced when his wife, Jaya Bachchan had a premonition about a certain thing and how it has turned out exactly that way as predicted. The actor also advised Bhavana that she should not scold her husband anymore and rather make him understand her point of view.

In the next episode, Bhavana will be presented with a question worth one crore rupees. Amitabh has commended Bhavana for her sharp knowledge and said that she has established a good impression on the show, setting a great example of women power.