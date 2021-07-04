Kaun Banega Crorepati Producer Reacts to Criticism, Says Show Does Not Sell 'Sob Stories'

The popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati completed 21 years on Saturday, July 3. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the competitive game show has contestants answering a series of questions in increasing monetary value, with the final amount being Rs 7 crore.

Now, the producer of the show Siddhartha Basu has responded to the criticism that KBC has started ‘selling sob stories’ to increase their ratings. Talking to The Indian Express, he said, “KBC has never been just another quiz show. The human story has always mattered, and that’s what created the sensation of the first season in India, based on which Vikas wrote his book Q&A. It’s never been only sob stories though on KBC. If people get emotional, that’s not engineered. That’s natural on a life-changing show before a massive audience and a larger-than-life host.”

“There is a huge range of people from across the length of India on KBC telling engaging and relatable stories about ordinary Indians. It’s a show that touches lives with the heart as well as the mind,” he further added.

Kaun Banega Crorepati will soon be returning for its thirteenth season. The registration for this season’s participants had taken place in May.

The first season of Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on July 3, 2000. Amitabh Bachchan has hosted the quiz show since its inception, except for season 3 which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. KBC airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

