Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11: Here's All You Need to Know About the Show Ahead of Its Premiere

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 is set to make its grand premier tonight, August 19, 2019 at 9 pm on Sony TV. The KBC season 11 will be hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Kaun Banega Crorepati made its debut 19 years back in July 2000 and since then it has broadened its fan base with every passing season.

Starting on August 19, 2019, Kaun Banega Crorepati will have 65 episodes and will be telecasted for 13 weeks, Monday to Friday 9 pm on Sony TV.

The registration for Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 began on May 1 and the first teaser of the reality show was aired on July 10.

With just a few hours left for the grand premier of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11, here are some new elements that you need to know before you watch the reality show:

KBC Karamveers: Introduced in the last season, the format will celebrate real life heroes who will sit on the hot seat across Amitabh Bachchan to play the game. Some Karamveers will be accompanied by celebrities.

Theme for show: The theme for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 is Vishwaas Hai Toh Khade rago #AdeyRaho.

Kaun Banega Crorepati's iconic tune: The iconic game show is in its 11th season and has a tune, which has been tweaked by music director and composer duo Ajay-Atul.

KBC Lifelines: Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 will see the return of ‘flip the question’ lifeline where they can get an opportunity to opt for a different question.

Other lifelines: 50:50, Ask the expert and audience poll have been retained in the present season.

KBC's play along option: Viewers can play along KBC contestants with the KBC Play Along on Sony LIV app. There will be daily prizes that the viewers can win by maintaining their position on the leader-board on the app. They also have an opportunity to feature on the show in the finale week as KBC contestants.

Buggy camera: A robo cam, called buggy camera has been introduced in the show to go around the set and capture dramatic shots.

