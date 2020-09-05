Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 to Start Soon, First Look Revealed

The 12th season of Amitabh Bachchan-led Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) will hit the television screens soon. The makers of the show have unveiled the newly constructed set of the show after performing ‘puja’ on the set.

Sharing the images of the micro-blogging site Twitter, the makers wrote, “Pooja on The Set of KBC! With the blessings of the Lord, we begin our journey. #KBC12 shoot starts from 7th September.#KBC @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT”.

In another tweet, they gave a glimpse of the extravagant set and said, “The wait is finally over! Here’s the first look of the newly constructed KBC set. Shoot starts from 7th September! #KBC12 #KBC @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT”.

A while back, the KBC promo was dropped on the Internet. Sr Bachchan has shared the promo of the show on his social media handle.

The caption of the post reads, “Its coming back .. KBC .. because every ’setback’ needs to be answered with a ‘comeback’ !! @sonytvofficial Jo bhi ho, setback ka jawaab #ComeBack se do. #KBC12 shuru ho raha hai jald hi sirf Sony TV par. #KBC @amitabhbachchan @spnstudionext”.

In the promo, Big B can be seen interacting with a contestant on the hot seat, who is happy to win ₹ 1000. Big B asks him why he is so happy to win such a small amount, the contestant says that he had once started his business with ₹ 500 and took it to ₹ 10 crores. However, he suffered a setback and lost his business. He then said this time he has started with ₹ 1,000 so imagine where would it would be taken to.

After that Amitabh Bachchan says the tagline of the show, "Jo bhi ho, setback ka jawaab comeback se do".

According to reports, this year there will be no audience on the set owing to COVID-19 Pandemic.