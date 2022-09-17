Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14: Homemaker From Kolhapur Wins Rs 1 Crore

The latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has finally got its first crorepati. Kavita Chawla, a homemaker from Kolhapur, has managed to become the first contestant of the ongoing season to win Rs 1 crore. Ever since the current season of KBC went on air, fans were eagerly rooting for someone to achieve the amazing feat. The makers have shared a euphoric teaser from the upcoming episode on Instagram and wrote, “Housewife Kavita Chawla ji ne Rs 1 crore jeet kar KBC season 14 mein ek naya itihaas rach diya (Housewife Kavita Chawla scripts history on season 14 of KBC).” The clip opens with an ecstatic Kavita Chawla erupting into jubilant celebrations.

Netizens have congratulated the new crorepati in the comment section of the post. It is worth noting that Kavita is still on the hot seat to answer the 7.5 crore question. Many fans wished that Kavita Chawla go all the way and win Rs 7.5 crore.

While speaking to ETimes, Kavita Chawla opened up about her journey to the hot seat. Kavita revealed that she had wanted to participate in KBC right from its first season, but failed every time.

Last year, she reached the fastest finger first round, but could not make it to the hot seat.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular shows. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the show has cultivated a huge fan base.

