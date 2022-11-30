'Kaun Yaad Rakhta Hai Bhidu?': Jackie Shroff's Take on Life Wins Internet

Actor Jackie Shroff’s throwback video discussing his life’s philosophy has driven away the mid-week blues of several people. A snippet of one of his old interviews where the seasoned star uses his classic ‘bhidu’ style to explain how life has a unique way of balancing things has gone viral on the internet. While addressing the difficult phases of his life, where he lost his parents and brother, the actor stated the void of their presence was replaced by the bond he shares with his wife, son Tiger Shroff, and daughter Krishna Shroff. He says in Hindi, “So, life has its own way of balancing things. He lost three people closest to him, he found three others.”

Jackie Shroff explained it is a circle of life, people come and people go. He added that one day it will be his time to leave and someone will replace him. Hence, according to him, there’s no point in being depressed about it.

“Ache ache nikal gaye, kaun yaad rakhta hai bhidu. Aaju baju agar gham dekhe, toh apna gham bohot kam hai bhai (The greatest have passed away, and nobody remembers them after a certain point. If you look around and see the pain and misery people suffer, yours will feel a little less brother).”

He said that the feeling of sadness shouldn’t be so overwhelming that people should cry over it because, in the end, nothing remains permanent. He advised everyone to just keep their spine straight while dealing with the difficulties of life. In addition to this, Jackie Shroff suggested it is discipline that leads people close to their goals.

In the end, the actor revealed how it wasn’t his plan to be an actor but destiny that lead him toward the entertainment world. “I respected my work. I showed up on time. Never belittled or cussed anyone and always listened to my elders,” said Shroff in the end. Watch the clip here:

The clip has garnered massive traction online leaving many to laud Shroff’s free-spirited nature. One user said, “He is always the best! Love his style, dressing always surprises everyone, and speaks from the heart, bole tau bhidu ekdam bindaas!”

Another committed, “The most hard-hitting motivational msg I saw in last few days. Bindaas bhidu.”

Jackie Shroff also made headlines for joining a cleanliness drive held at Miramar Beach alongside Karan Kundrra, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Amruta Fadnavis.

