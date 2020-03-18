English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Kausautii Zindagii Kay 2: Anurag-Komolika and Prerna-Mr Bajaj's Couple Dance Goes Viral

In a video clip shared by a fan club, Anurag can be seen dancing with Komolika while Mr Bajaj partners up with Prerna for an upcoming episode.

Kausautii Zindagii Kay 2 is back with a new twist. The face-off between Erica Fernandes aka Prerna and Parth Samthaan aka Anurag is getting the audience on the edge of their seats.

Meanwhile, a video clip has surfaced on social media in which the two former lovers Anurag and Prerna are seen shooting for a dance sequence.

However, there is a twist in the story. The clip shows Anurag and Prerna dancing with their former rivals Karan Singh Grover aka Mr. Bajaj and Aamna Sharif aka Komolika. The behind the scene clip gives a sneak peek into what's going to come up next on the show.

In the video, which is doing rounds on the internet, Prerna can be seen waltzing with Mr. Bajaj even as Anurag serves as Komolika's partner on the dance floor.

While Anurag and Mr Bajaj looks dashing in suits, the two ladies have caught everybody's attention with their ravishingly hot avatar. Prerna is setting the house on fire in a black saree, while Komolika made heads turn with her scintillating look in red ruffled gown.

The clip leaves viewers in a fix as to what would happen in the upcoming episode since towards the end of the video the two ladies can be seen ending up in each other's partner's company while twirling.

