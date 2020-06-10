'Kavach' Actress Pranitaa Pandit Announces Her Pregnancy in Style

Television actress Pranitaa Pandit and husband Shivi Pandit revealed that they were expecting a baby in an innovative style. Announcing the good news on her official Instagram account, Pranitaa wrote a long post recalling her journey with Shivi. The twist to this announcement is the picture that accompanied the post. The photograph starred both Pranitaa and Shivi in a movie poster format.

Both can be seen sitting on the bed together. While Pranitaa sips on a juice with lodes of snacks lying all around her; Shivi can be seen reading a pregnancy guide. There’s a banner at the top that reads: “We’re pregnant” and the lines below the picture read “based on a true story. Due August 2020”.

The Kavach actress mentioned in the caption that their baby was due to be born sometime in August this year. She also extended her gratitude towards her husband writing that Shivi was the “perfect” partner that she could have asked for.

“6 years of beautiful togetherness. Our journey has been a fairytale infinite. That's 2200 days of organised madness. 2 months more and we'll be with our fondness,” the actress wrote.

She also included a cute and loving note for her “unborn” in the caption, saying, “To our dear unborn, our future so bright. Cannot wait to hold you, in our arms really tight”.

She ended the note by asking everyone to shower blessings and wish them luck. Her wish came true as several netizens congratulated the pair. Several celebs also poured in love. TV actress Smriti Khanna, who recently gave birth to a daughter, also congratulated Pranitaa.

