Kavin to Make His Film Debut in Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara’s Next

Kavin, who rose to fame through television and is currently working as an assistant with director Nelson Dhilipkumar, may make his film debut soon. While he is assisting Nelson in Vijay’s upcoming film ‘Beast’, there are reports that Kavin will be seen playing the lead role in the next production of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara. This is not the first time Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have encouraged a talented youngster to make work in the films as an actor. They do it regularly under the banner of Rowdy Pictures.

Not just that, the film starring Kavin will also be directed by a debutant.

Apart from this, Vani Bhojan is reportedly going to play the female lead and the official announcement will soon be made. As far as Vani is concerned, she has been doing some promising films and has some interesting women-centric films lined up. Kavin’s ‘Lift’, a horror drama, directed by Vineeth Varaprasath has been released on Disney plus Hotstar. It stars Kavin with Amritha Iyer and has been receiving a good response from the audience.

Kavin rose to fame with the television projects that he did. He was seen in Tamil TV shows like ‘Kana Kaanum Kaalangal’ and ‘Saravanan Meenatchi’. He also became a part of the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil. His journey has not been a secret for anyone. From TV to movies, the actor has put in a lot of hard work to reach where he is. The reality show became a turning point for the actor as he captured the audience imagination. And now, the reports of Kavin making his film debut have made his fans very excited.

