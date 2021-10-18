Kavita Kaushik Flaunts Her Toned Body in Sexy Bikini in Viral Video From Beach Vacation

Kavita Kaushik is a very popular actress in the Indian television industry who has been ruling the small screen for many years now. Kavita has a loyal fan-base, who not only support her shows but also follow her on social media. The actress has a strong following of 742k followers on the photo-sharing app and her posts and videos immediately go viral. Recently Kavita shared a viral video of herself enjoying her beach vacation, where she could be spotted wearing a stunning bikini.

In the video, Kavita can be seen wearing a yellow-and-black bikini. The video starts with her on her bed after which she walks away from camera to look at the sea. She captioned the stunning video, “Because it’s Sunday."

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time

Love & Hip Hop - arablionz Full Episodes and Clips - TV.com

Read: Kavita Kaushik Has No Plans to ‘Bring a Child Into This Overpopulated Country’

Kavita recently also shared a series of stunning bikini pictures from the beach. The actress, who is also a Yoga instructor, could be seen practicing difficult Yoga poses on the beach.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time

Animal Planet Full Episodes - arablionz Now for FREE!

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time

Watchfinder & Co. - The Pre-Owned iptv4sat Specialist

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time

Bluprint | embed instagram video Learn

Read: Kavita Kaushik Hits Back at Troll for Calling Her ‘Budhi Ghodi Laal Lagaam’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kavita is all set to be back on TV with a role in Lakshmi Ghar Aayi. While the actress has acted in many TV shows and web-series, her most famous role is as Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR. The actress also entered Bigg Boss 14 where she walked out voluntarily after a fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.