Kavita Kaushik Flaunts New Haircut in a Blue Swimsuit in New Pic on Instagram

Kavita Kaushik is a very popular actress in the Indian television industry who has been ruling the small screen for many years now. Kavita has a loyal fan-base, who not only support her shows but also follow her on social media. The actress has a strong following of 742k followers on the photo-sharing app and her posts and videos immediately go viral. Recently, she shared some pictures of herself flaunting new haircut.

Kavita wrote in the caption, “Who’s this New chick! I got no idea but she is wicked😈 #newhair." In the pictures, she has sported a blue swim suit and is posing by the pool. Fans impressed with the new avatar of the actress and showered love on the post.

Read: Kavita Kaushik Shares ‘Insane’ Bikini Picture Of Yoga On The Beach; Take A Look

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kavita is all set to be back on TV with a role in Lakshmi Ghar Aayi. While the actress has acted in many TV shows and web-series, her most famous role is as Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR. The actress also entered Bigg Boss 14 where she walked out voluntarily after a fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.