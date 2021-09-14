Kavita Kaushik Has No Plans to 'Bring a Child Into This Overpopulated Country'

Actress Kavita Kaushik and businessman Ronnit Biswas have been married for over three years now. They tied the knot back in 2018 in a unique wedding held inside a temple in Kedarnath. In a recent interview, the actress shared that she has no plans to extend the family as the couple is happy in taking care of their pet cat and dog. Kavita said that she has no desire to bring a child into this overpopulated country.

“I have a cat and a dog, and they are my family, and I have no desire to bring a child into this overpopulated country," she told a leading daily.

The actress is all set to return to fiction after a long gap with the show Lakshmi Ghar Aayi. Revealing about her character to ETimes, Kavita stated that she has been roped in for a cameo. “The role of Buxa maasi, which I play in the show, is quite different from the usual roles that I have played or were being offered to me in the past,” she added.

Kavita, who has featured in a couple of Punjabi films and web series, expressed that no other medium can offer the kind of attention that TV provides to the actors.

She was also featured in the 13th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Her entry inside the house added spice to the show but soon she landed herself in arguments with several housemates, especially Aly Goni and Rubina Dilaik. After a heated argument with Rubina, who emerged as the winner of the season, Kavita had walked out of the show. The actress had to face flack on social media for the allegations she levied on Abhinav Shukla. On her Bigg Boss journey, Kavita said that staying hungry and lack of sleep brought out the worst in her. “It brought out the animal in me which I have been taming for so many years,” she added.

