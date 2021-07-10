Kavita Kaushik Hits Back at Troll for Calling Her ‘Budhi Ghodi Laal Lagaam’

TV actor Kavita Kaushik rose to fame from the popular Indian television sitcom F.I.R. She essayed the role of a Haryanvi police inspector on the show, which aired for over nine years from 2006 to 2015. Recently, she was seen in the 14th season of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. The actress had entered the show as a wild card contestant but left mid-way after a verbal spat with co-contestant Rubina Dilaik. After exiting the show, Kaushik and her husband had made several alarming accusations against Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla. Due to this, the couple faced backlash on social media. However, the actress never backed out and gave befitting replies to all trolls.

After her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Kaushik has been spending quality time with her husband. She has kept her fans updated with some stunning pictures of herself. On July 09, the actress shared a photograph of herself on her Twitter handle. The side profile picture featured her in a polka dot bikini. Posting the picture, in the caption she wrote, “I have someone in the sky who gives me wings to fly.”

I have someone in the sky who gives me wings to fly 😇 pic.twitter.com/6ospjj6b8w— Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) July 9, 2021

Fans were impressed with the ‘hotness’ avatar of the actress and showered love on the post. However, some people on the microblogging site trolled her with pathetic comments. Commenting on her age, one of the Twitter users, wrote, “Budhi ghodi laal lagaam.” Kaushik, who is known for fiercely hitting back at trolls, stood her ground. She wrote, “Bhaiya maine toh koi laal lagaam nahi lagaai, make up bhi nahi kiya, thoda lipbalm hai bass (I have not used any red leash. I have just used some lip balm, did not even use make-up on my face)."Kaushik asked the Twitter user if it is a sin to grow old in this country. She further questioned if he will teach his children that their life is useless after 40.

Bhaiya maine toh koi laal lagaam nahi lagaai, make up bhi nahi kiya, thoda lipbalm hai bass, aur budha toh aapka baap bhi hoga, MA bhi hogi toh kya kare ? Iss desh mei umar badhna paap hai kya ? Ye taaleem doge iss dp ki bacchi ko ki 'beta 40 ke baad tera jeena bekar hai' ? 😊😇 https://t.co/aivTeLP4vo— Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) July 9, 2021

The tweet by the user on the microblogging site has now been deleted. Fans lauded the actress for giving a befitting reply to such trolls.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here