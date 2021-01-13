Kavita Kaushik Makes Snide Remarks at Bigg Boss Co-contestants While Hitting Out at Former Fan

Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik has hit out at a former fan who said that he lost respect for the actor after she participated in the reality TV show. The F.I.R. famed actor shared a picture on her Twitter handle where she can be seen holding a huge lemon. The caption of the post said that if life gives you lemons, make sure you pluck the biggest ones.

Replying to this post, a Twitter user who was seemingly Kavita’s fan said that she has lost a lot of respect and Bigg Boss was not the place for her.

Big Boss is not your place. You have lost a lot of respect.😶 pic.twitter.com/JcQOm1QxT6 — Sarwar Babu (@1971Sarwar) January 12, 2021

This comment infuriated Kavita who replied to the user named Sarwar Babu and asked what had she done to lose respect. Kavita asked if she pretended to have an affair or revealed secrets of her marriage on the show, indicating towards Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla who shared it on the show that their marriage was going through a problematic phase.

Kavita further asked the fan if she she had fake tears to get fame. She said that if these are the ways to get respect, then she doesn't want it.

Kyu bhai ? Jhoota affair chalaaya koi? Apni shaadi ke raaz kholey ? Ya nakli aansu bahaaye for footage victim card khel ke? Agar inn baaton se respect milti hai toh tel lene jaaye aisi respect! 👊 https://t.co/ys5Q3tJsYp — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) January 12, 2021

Since she replied to the user, some of her fans started defending her while others who support Rubina Dilaik said that Kavita is jealous of the actress.Kavita’s journey in the Bigg Boss house was full of controversies. The actress had a fight with Eijaz Khan where she pushed the actor.

She also had strained relationships with other contestants including the couple Abhinav and Rubina. Kavita’s husband alleged Abhinav sent her violent messages while he was drunk.

Kavita and Aly Goni also fought on the show and the latter used abusive language during the fight. He had also kicked a dustbin that ended up hitting Kavita on the arm. Aly was even nominated for eviction by Bigg Boss because of his behaviour on that day.