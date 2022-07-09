Kavita Kaushik Reveals She ‘Regrets’ Doing Bigg Boss, Says Thinking About It Makes Her ‘Puke’

Television actress Kavita Kaushik regrets being a part of the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss.’ The F.I.R actress recalled joining the show in 2020, and unfortunately, she doesn’t have many fond memories of her time in the Bigg Boss house. In her recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Tota Weds Maina actress talked about her bitter experience in the show.

Asked if she regrets doing Bigg Boss, Kavita said, “Yeah, I do. I had a really bad experience. I still feel sick sometimes thinking about it. I puke and stuff, so yeah.”

For those unaware, Kavita had joined the show as a wild card contestant and was evicted shortly after she made headlines for her fight with Eijaz Khan. She soon returned to the show for a second time but walked out during the mid-season finale after an explosive argument with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Previously, Kavita talked about her dislike for the show, which had crowned Rubina as the winner of the season. When a fan tweeted that she should not have done the show, Kavita had replied, “It’s ok, like they say once you’ve spoilt your ‘image’ you are free! Now I don’t give a f**k about the hate or the love of those who judge someone on a fake reality show.”

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kavita Kaushik opened up about her eviction and re-entry.She called people inside the house manipulative. In her previous interview, Kavita had said, “Somewhere, I knew that I am someone who is more of a heart person and I am very real. In that house, one has to be very calculated, alert, and even manipulative. You can’t have a real outburst.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kavita Kaushik recently made her OTT debut with the crime thriller Tera Chhalaava. Interestingly, eacg episode of the series has a different director. Kavita was also featured in an episode titled Happy Anniversary, directed by Prabal Baruah. The series premiered on Hungama Play on July 7.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.