Kavita Kaushik Says She Has 'Love And Respect' For Hrithik Roshan After Kangana Ranaut's Controversial Statement

After Kangana Ranaut's controversial video demanding a ban on Twitter, Kavita Kaushik has said that she has love, respect and empathy for Hrithik Roshan.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 1:38 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut doesn't shy away from speaking her mind, even when it lands her in controversy. Recently, her sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was suspended for allegedly spreading communal hatered through her tweets. After this event, Kangana made a video demanding a complete ban on Twitter.

Now, actress Kavita Kaushik has tweeted out in support of Hrithik Roshan after he was the centre of a controversy involving an alleged relationship with Kangana Ranaut.

"I have gushing emotions of love, respect , empathy and more for @iHrithik," Kavita wrote, while retweeting a post that said, "#KanganaRanaut Two sisters are united in thinking India is their grandfather’s property. Rangoli wants 2024 elections to be cancelled. Kangana wants a ban on twitter."

She also said that veteran actor Shekhar Suman, as well as son Adhyayan Suman deserve an apology after the latter came ahead and spoke about facing emotional and physical abuse when he was in a relationship with Kangana.

"Also, a huge apology is owed to @shekharsuman7 and @AdhyayanSsuman , they are a sweet family and the hate they got from an eager to judge, feeding on lies smeared popcorn audiences is so damn heartbreaking🙏 everyone was so cruel to them at that time cos of the 'woman card'," she wrote.

