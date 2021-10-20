Kavita Kaushik Shares 'Insane' Bikini Picture Of Yoga On The Beach; Take A Look

Popular actress Kavita Kaushik has not only ruled the silver screen for many years, but it also on top of her social media game. Kavita has a massive fan-base and a huge following on social media. On Instagram alone, the actress has 742k followers. Recently, the actress has been posting many pictures and videos from her beach vacation, which are going viral on the photo-sharing app. On Wednesday, the actress shared a stunning picture of herself doing Yoga at the beach in a pink bikini. Needless to say, the picture has created a frenzy.

In the picture, Kavita can be seen balancing her body one one hand and leg. The actress wore a pink and black bikini with sunglasses. She captioned the picture, “We are all insane insaans."

She also shared another stunning picture of herself on the beach. She captioned it, “The full moon made me do it."

Meanwhile, the actress recently shared a video where she could be seen flaunting her toned body in a black-and-yellow bikini. She captioned the video, “Because it’s Sunday."

Kavita recently also shared a series of stunning bikini pictures from the beach. The actress, who is also a Yoga instructor, could be seen practicing difficult Yoga poses on the beach.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kavita is all set to be back on TV with a role in Lakshmi Ghar Aayi. While the actress has acted in many TV shows and web-series, her most famous role is as Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR. The actress also entered Bigg Boss 14 where she walked out voluntarily after a fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

