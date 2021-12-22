Kavita Kaushik Shows Off Her 'Unfiltered' Side In This Sexy Bikini Pic On Instagram

Kavita Kaushik is here to teach you all how to ace the bikini game. The 40-year-old actress, on Wednesday, raised the temperature on Instagram by posting a stunning picture of herself in a bikini.

In the photo, Kavita Kaushik looks gorgeous basking in the sun on what appears to be a beach lounge chair. Her animal print bikini makes the overall frame more beautiful and sexy at the same time. “Cos (because) I’m too Unfiltered to care a F! Also, guess what my new tattoo is gonna be," Kavita captioned the image.

Kavita Kaushik is a very popular actress in the Indian television industry who has been ruling the small screen for many years now. Kavita has a loyal fan-base, who not only support her shows but also follow her on social media. The actress has a strong following of 757k followers on the photo-sharing app and her posts and videos immediately go viral. Her Instagram feed has more pictures from her beach and bikini diaries. Some of them show her performing yoga on the beach.

On the work front, Kavita has made a comeback on TV with a role in Lakshmi Ghar Aayi. While the actress has acted in many TV shows and web-series, her most famous role is as Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR. The actress also entered Bigg Boss 14 where she walked out voluntarily after a fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

