Kavita Kaushik Slams Sonu Sood Fans for Pouring Milk on His Life-sized Poster

Sonu Sood has been highly appreciated by fans and colleagues alike for helping the underprivileged amid the Covid-19 crisis. Recently videos surfaced where his fans could be seen pouring litres of milk over his life-sized poster. However, many objected to the video, saying that people were wasting milk, especially when many in India are dying of hunger.

FIR actress Kavita Kaushik also had the same opinion. Taking to social media, she wrote, We love @SonuSood and the nation will be indebted to him forever for his selfless acts, but I’m sure even Sonu will be unhappy with this foolish and uninspiring act of wasting milk in times where people are dying of hunger.. why are we so extra always with everything ??!!”

Meanwhile, the actor himself reacted to the video, earlier in the day. He wrote, “Humbled," with folded hands emoji.

However, many reacted negatively to the tweet and asked the actor to condemn the act. “Humbled toh theek hai Sir but mana karo unhe (It’s fine to be humbled but please stop them). Wasting milk over this is not good,” while another tweeted, “They could have donated this milk to someone in dire need of it.”

Since last year, the actor has been providing aid to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sonu has been using social media to help find hospital beds and oxygen supplies for those in need. He had also recently contracted and recovered from Covid-19. The actor called it “tough" not because he was recovering from coronavirus but because it gave him time to understand the scale of the problems being faced by people.

