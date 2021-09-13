Kavita Kaushik Urges Netizens to Help Cops Find Missing Set Doctor Amit Sharma

From sharing adorable pictures to lashing out at trolls, FIR fame Kavita Kaushik remains quite active on social media. This time, though, she has sought help from people to find out Doctor Amit Sharma, who was a set consultant on Indian Idol and is missing for a couple of days. It was also learned that he has been a doctor to many of the TV artists for over 20 years and has worked as a consultant on the sets of various shows. The actress, who was extremely worried, shared details about Amit’s family. Through her tweet, she informed that Amit's mom is inconsolable, and the police have been informed as well. Kavita urged fans to help the family in finding him.

Sharing a snap of the missing doctor, she wrote, “Attention Please!! This is Doctor Amit Sharma, He is missing for the last 5 days, his mother is howling, cops have been informed too! Please help to find him and inform if anyone has seen him.”

ATTENTION PLS 🙏 This is Doctor Amit Sharma, He has treated several actors since 20 yrs and was also the set doctor of Indian idol and more! HE IS MISSING since last 5 days, his mother is howling, cops have been informed too! Pls help Finding him and inform if anyone has seen him pic.twitter.com/H11VX0MucK— Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) September 11, 2021

In another Tweet Kavita stated that according to his mother, his behaviour went under a mysterious change as he started staying aloof, did not eat, and lost his speech. The day Amit’s family last saw him, he left his residence without a wallet and mobile.

Yes, lives in oshiwara with his mom and brother,acc to his mom- behavior was mysterious and aloof since sometime,left without his wallet and mobile, he had even lost his speech and not eaten last 3 days! Now it's been 8 days to that state,How is he surviving? We are very worried— Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) September 11, 2021

Several actors, including Richa Chadha and Rajiv Paul, have also extended their support. Paul shared that when he had contracted COVID-19, it was Amit who helped him recover from it.

ATTENTIONDr Amit helped me during corona, he's my Dr ..just got to know he's missing…If anyone knows anything pls help🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/5B6RRDgZ8g— RAJEV PAUL (@Rajev_Paul) September 12, 2021

Do help spread the word and help this family 🙏🏽 https://t.co/AxBq4QBBAN— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 11, 2021

In a tweet on September 12, Kavita shared that Oshiwara station police and few senior officials have assured her that they will try their best to find him within 48 hours. “I have full faith on them and the team. I am just waiting now to hear from them or anyone else,” she added.

Cops at oshiwara police station and few more senior officials that I got in touch with yesterday have assured me that they will try their best to find him within 48 hours, I have full faith on them n team @MumbaiPolice I'm just waiting now to hear from them or anyone else 🙏🙏 https://t.co/hEE41YSxWV— Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) September 12, 2021

Kavita has been a support for Amit’s family as they are going through a tough time.

