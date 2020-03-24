Kavita Kaushik's Befitting Reply to Troll Mocking Her for Sharing Household Chores with Husband Ronnit Biswas

Television actor Kavita Kaushik, who is best known for her role of inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in sitcom FIR shared glimpses of her household in a selfie as Mumbai, along with several other states in India, is in a state of a lockdown owing to the coronavirus spread. She and her husband Ronnit Biswas were seen spending time cleaning up and prepping for a later time as she posted a candid pic of the duo.

Read: Coronavirus: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Go Virtual with Their Gym Sessions

Obviously oversmartness makes people blind, they dont know 'who is who' most of the times and can't see a "poncha" in my hand clearly visible! That "guy" working is my husband and I have better selfie ideas than while mopping the floors ‍♀️ https://t.co/dDNfU1JLAM — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) March 23, 2020

Kavita, like many other celebrities, as she posted the selfie to social media, shared tips and spread awareness about the ongoing deadly coronavirus pandemic. Ronnit is seen doing the dishes in the background, while Kavita is holding a duster in hand. The tweet urged people to divide chores, share ration with lesser privileged people and to stay at home.

Read: Ranveer Singh Cuddles Up to Deepika Padukone During Self-isolation Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Captioning the photo, she wrote, “Tips on how to be better than our govt in this fight against the virus:-1- Divide n do all chores b/w yourself n family members and give your staff/househelp paid leaves. 2- share your food/Ration/supplies with watchmen, random people in need (sic).”

Tips on how to be better than our govt in this fight against the virus:-

1- Divide n do all chores b/w yourself n family members and give your staff/househelp paid leaves.

2- share your food/Ration/supplies with watchmen, random people in need

3- stay the fuck at home n sanitise! pic.twitter.com/zBAKxiLK88 — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) March 23, 2020

Replying to Kavita's tweet, a user wrote, “All we can see is that guy working while you're on mobile taking selfies and tweeting."

All we can see is that guy working while you're on mobile taking selfies and tweeting — tbothernot (@tbothernot) March 23, 2020

Kavita wrote in response, "Obviously oversmartness makes people blind, they dont know 'who is who' most of the times and can't see a "poncha" in my hand clearly visible! That "guy" working is my husband and I have better selfie ideas than while mopping the floors (sic)."

Obviously oversmartness makes people blind, they dont know 'who is who' most of the times and can't see a "poncha" in my hand clearly visible! That "guy" working is my husband and I have better selfie ideas than while mopping the floors ‍♀️ https://t.co/dDNfU1JLAM — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) March 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 400-mark. A total of 30 states and union territories covering 548 districts have imposed a lockdown due to COVID-19. Only essential services including grocery shops, milk booths, media, police etc will be operational during the lockdown, which has been imposed till March 31.

Follow @News18Movies for more