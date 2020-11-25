Kavita Kaushik's 'Friends With Benefits' Remark Against Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla has Infuriated Fans

Reality television show Bigg Boss is witnessing some hot arguments in the house and this time it involves two of the strongest contestants of the house. Bigg Boss gave a task to Kavita Kaushik to punish all those housemates who she thinks have broken the rules of the house. For the task, Kavita had to take one or more items from the contestant's personal belongings and put them in a trash can in the lawn area. Contestant Nikki said that Aly Goni and Pavitra Punia broke the rules by giving other contestants luxury items.

After this, Kavita decided to punish Aly and she took his trimmer and razor and put them in the bin. Aly was agitated and took his stuff back. He then asked Kavita to state her reason for punishing him first. At first, Kavita did not reveal the reason but eventually stated her reason.

This erupted into a heated argument between Aly and Kavita which quickly escalated when she used the ‘baap’ word in their conversation. Aly was furious and he disrupted the task by destroying the property of Bigg Boss by kicking the chair and bin allotted for the task. Looking at Aly's reaction, Kavita was hurt and she stalled the task. She demanded Bigg Boss to intervene and settle the matter.

Following this incident, Rubina Dilaik asked Kavita out of concern whether she is actually hurt and even offered to help her with first aid. Rubina said that as a captain Kavita should focus on the task. At this, Kavita lashed out at her and brought up Rubina's conversation with husband Abhinav Shukla, Aly and Jasmin Bhasin. Kavita called her out for talking about her and Abhinav's friendship and used the term "friends with benefits" in their conversation hinting at some personal thing.

Rubina asked Kavita to talk about the task and not bring up their personal relationship outside the house in the middle of a task. The ill-timed remark of Kavita has Rubina's fans criticising her on social media.

Netizens did not like Kavita's outburst on Rubina who was just asking her to carry on with the game and genuinely inquiring about her injury.

How will Rubina and Abhinav react to this?