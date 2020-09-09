Kavitha Reddy’s Apology Not Satisfactory or Genuine, Says Samyuktha Hegde

Four days since Kavitha Reddy, a congress worker allegedly verbally abused and assaulted actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends in a park for not wearing "decent" clothes, an FIR has now been filed against Reddy. On Tuesday, Reddy was arrested by the HSR Police but was granted station bail.

Since the incident, Reddy took to various social media platforms to apologies to the actress, as her outburst was severely criticized by many as an act of moral policing. In a video message tendering an unconditional apology, Reddy accepted that she had reacted aggressively. "I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realise that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake".

I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde n her Friends! pic.twitter.com/pM9UJkWESC — Kavitha Reddy (KR) Jai Bhim! (@KavithaReddy16) September 6, 2020

The actress had also accepted Reddy's apology by commenting on her post stating--"Apologies accepted, Ms Kavitha Reddy. I hope we can all move forward from the incident and make women feel safe everywhere,". However, the Kirik Party actress also noted that Ms Reddy had not taken down the post she had shared on social media even hours after putting out the apology.

In another social media post, Hegde said that Reddy's apology was sincere and an attempt to save her image.

According to the FIR filed by Hegde, Reddy has been charged under IPC sections 354 (B)--Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, 504-intentionally insults in order to provoke, 506--criminal intimidation among other.

