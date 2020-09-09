Kavitha Reddy’s Apology Not Satisfactory or Genuine, Says Samyuktha Hegde

Four days since Kavitha Reddy, a congress worker allegedly verbally abused and assaulted actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends in a park for not wearing "decent" clothes, an FIR has now been filed against Reddy. On Tuesday, Reddy was arrested by the HSR Police but was granted station bail.
Since the incident, Reddy took to various social media platforms to apologies to the actress, as her outburst was severely criticized by many as an act of moral policing. In a video message tendering an unconditional apology, Reddy accepted that she had reacted aggressively. "I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realise that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake".
I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde n her Friends! pic.twitter.com/pM9UJkWESC
— Kavitha Reddy (KR) Jai Bhim! (@KavithaReddy16) September 6, 2020
The actress had also accepted Reddy's apology by commenting on her post stating--"Apologies accepted, Ms Kavitha Reddy. I hope we can all move forward from the incident and make women feel safe everywhere,". However, the Kirik Party actress also noted that Ms Reddy had not taken down the post she had shared on social media even hours after putting out the apology.
In another social media post, Hegde said that Reddy's apology was sincere and an attempt to save her image.
Hi everyone. I really really appreciate all the support I’ve been getting, all the love, all the posts, all the trolls, all the tweets that gave this voice an amplifier. You all have played such a major role in making this a nationwide impact, this is a feather on the cap for all of us as a society and I hope that the horrible incident of Friday results in wider awareness about how moral policing cannot be tolerated in our lovely cosmopolitan city or anywhere else. Let’s be clear, Kavitha Reddy’s apology was not satisfactory or genuine, She had not taken down her posts or tweets for 16 hours after issuing a public apology which shows how casual she was about this apology and had clearly done this under pressure as it was affecting her public image and many of you have also pointed this out. However, I want the focus of this issue to not be on her or me or the incident, I hope this goes a small way in working on greater freedom for women every where around. I've consulted with my family and also keeping Kavitha Reddy’s age in mind, I am not interested and don't want to pusure my case against her and I have formally requested the police yesterday about the same . However, I want to be clear: I still hope that strong action is taken against Anil Reddy and the others with him, who threatened and abused us at the park and made us feel so helpless. NOBODY IN THE WORLD HAS A RIGHT TO MAKE YOU FEEL LIKE THAT AND IT WILL NOT BE TOLERATED ANYMORE Again I must express my love and gratitude for all the support from all of you, my legal team ( Arjun Rao and Maitreyi Bhat ), and specially want to mention 2 people who were there and available for me throughout all this. Shraddha for all the advice and mental support that you've given me and Pavan for just being there by my side. I love you and I couldn't have done this without you guys. Lastly but most importantly I want to thank my family for strongly standing with me, emotionally supporting me and letting me know that no matter what, they are with me and as a girl I think that's the most imporrant support. Regards, Samyuktha Hegde
According to the FIR filed by Hegde, Reddy has been charged under IPC sections 354 (B)--Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, 504-intentionally insults in order to provoke, 506--criminal intimidation among other.