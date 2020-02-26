Kay Kay Menon, Divya Dutta's Special Ops Inspired by Real Terror Attacks in India Over 19 Years

Hotstar Specials, along with Friday Storytellers, is launching a spy action thriller in March. This 8-episode series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India faced over the last 19 years.

Starting with the 2001 attack on Indian Parliament, the show goes back and forth in time covering several other events including 26/11 and Kashmir terror attacks. It shows the chase for the single mastermind behind these attacks, making it the longest manhunt in Indian Intelligence.

The show has been written by Neeraj Pandey, Deepak Kingrani and Benazir Ali Fida. It has been shot across numerous international locales including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Jordan and India.

Special Ops features an ensemble cast including actor Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Meher Vij, Vipul Gupta, Sajjad Delafrooz, Parmeet Sethi, Gautami Kapoor, Sana Khaan, Sharad Kelkar, KP Mukherjee and many others.

Show creator Neeraj Pandey said, "Special Ops is a story I thought of many years ago – it's a big idea that required a lot of patience and research to pursue and develop. With newer and exciting formats of storytelling gaining prominence, we were able to build a fabulous team to create this larger than life story that strings together many real events from the past two decades. For the first time in the history of Indian entertainment, the 2001 Indian Parliament Attack has been recreated on celluloid."

Kay Kay Menon said, "Undercover agents are the true unsung heroes of our time. On the face of it they appear just like you and me – leading a normal life and perfectly blending in the crowd – but they are constantly on duty, protecting and serving the nation from any threats. Special Ops tries to bring forth the lives of these agents that try to capture the mastermind behind several unfortunate attacks."

Specials Ops is slated to release on March 17 in seven languages on Hotstar VIP. Watch the trailer here:

