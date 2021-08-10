Kay Kay Menon Joins Shahid Kapoor's Debut Web Series? This Pic Has Netizens Excited

After Vijay Sethupathi, seems like filmmaker duo Raj and DK have got on board Kay Kay Menon for their upcoming web series which has Shahid Kapoor in the lead role with Raashii Khanna. A picture of Raj and DK posing with the supremely talented actor Menon has taken social media by storm and many are left wondering if he is part of the project. Meanwhile, there has been no official announcement on this from the makers.

Reacting to the picture, one social media user wrote, “Kay Kay Legend Menon. Dhamaal machega.. Abto." Another one wrote, “Sir.. Just freaked out after this post. So so happy that this collaboration is happening (sic)."

Menon will also be returning as officer Himmat Singh in the upcoming Special Ops sequel.

Only recently, Raj and DK shared a picture with Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi formally announcing that he is onboard their upcoming series.

Shahid meanwhile has been building up his physique for this role. He has already completed the shoot of Jersey, which will be releasing in November later this year. This web series will mark his debut in the digital arena and who better to direct him than Raj and DK. The series is highly anticipated among the fans after the huge success of The Family Man with Manoj Bajpayee.

