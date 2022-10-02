Kay Kay Menon’s Birthday Special: Best Web Series and Movies of the Versatile Actor That You Should Watch

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KAY KAY MENON: Kay Kay Menon is considered one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Also known as Krishna Kumar Menon, the actor has worked in Telegu, Gujarati and Hindi films. His immense talent has always come across in films with the characters that he played on-screen. Without a doubt, he juggles with versatility and intensity like a pro – and his filmography remains proof of it.

On his birthday, here’s a guide for a special marathon of his latest web series and top movies:

Ray

Based on the works of Satyajit Ray, this anthology drama starred Kay Kay Menon. Undoubtedly, his character, Indrashish received a lot of praise critically. It was based on Ray’s short story Bahurupi. Special Ops 1.5: Himmat Story

The engrossing thriller followed the origin story of Himmat Singh, the protagonist played by Menon. It was all about his journey to the intelligence agency R&AW. The character and the series will get you hooked. Haider

The actor’s character, Khurram Mir, in the critically acclaimed film Haider garnered appreciation, which in turn got him a Filmfare and IIFA award for Best Supporting Character. The 2014 drama film was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Ghazi

Ghazi is a 2017 war film which starred Menon as Captain Ran Vijay Singh. The film was based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pak war in 1971, and the actor played a critical role in it. Shaurya

This film was based on the 1992 courtroom drama A Few Good Men, with Kay Kay Menon in one of the primary roles, as Brigadier Rudra Pratap Singh. Sarkar

Ram Gopal’s Verma Sarkar, starring Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan along with Kay Kay Menon, was one among the most critically acclaimed films of the time. Menon was even referred to as ‘among the finest Bollywood actor’ for his performance. Life In A Metro

The 2007 drama film was co-written and directed by Anurag Basu, with an ensemble cast including Kay Kay Menon as Ranjit Kapoor who was married to Shilpa Shetty’s character in the film. It was considered both a commercial and critical success.

