Kayamkulam Kochunni: Will Malayalam Film Industry’s Biggest Production Live Up to the Hype?

The biggest-ever production in Malayalam cinema, Kayamkulam Kochunni, is a day away from hitting the screens. The movie helmed by Rosshan Andrrews is a period-drama on an early 19th century, 993 AD according to the Malayalam calendar.It’s about a highwayman Kayamkulam Kochunni, played by Nivin Pauly, who lived in Kerala’s Kollam that belonged to erstwhile Central Travancore. Also called the Robinhood of Kerala, Kochunni finds mentions in folklores.However, Pauly isn’t the only attraction in Kayamkulam Kochunni. It also has Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the role of Kochunni’s predecessor Ithikkarapakki.As per the film, they both rob the rich and affluent to help the poor and needy. Pauly has undergone special training in horse riding and archery for the movie. The script by Bobby-Sanjay duo is loosely based on Aithihyamala by Kottarathil Sankunni, a collection of 126 myths predominant in the yesteryear Kerala.The Rs 45 crore ($6.3 million) movie is bankrolled by businessman Gokulam Gopalan. The movie replaces the record held by Veeram, a multi-lingual adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, directed by Jayaraj. Veeram (2017) was made by Chandrakala Arts at a cost of Rs 36 crores ($4.9 million).The movie has already broken the record of Baahubali 2 in terms of number of screens. While Baahubali 2 was allotted 1370 shows on the first day, Kayamkulam Kochunni has been given more than 1700 shows.The film is getting a simultaneous release in UAE and Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) countries on the same day. Going by latest reports, 82 centres are hosting the movie in the Middle East.Though Kayamkulam Kochunni was planned as an Onam release, it got postponed due to the devastating Kerala floods.