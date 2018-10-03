GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
KBC 10’s First Crorepati Binita Jain’s Story of Struggle will Give You Goosebumps

In February 2003, Binita’s husband was kidnapped by terrorists. Watch her narrate her inspiring life story.

News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2018, 12:20 PM IST
KBC 10 got its first crorepati on Tuesday in Assam’s Binita Jain.
Iconic TV game show Kaun Baenga Crorepati’s ongoing 10th season has finally got its first 'crorepati.'

Binita Jain, a tutor and a single parent from Assam’s Guwahati, answered the first 14 questions correctly to win Rs 1 crore during the episode telecast on Tuesday night.

In February 2003, Binita’s husband went on a business trip to a neighbouring state and never returned. Allegedly kidnapped by terrorists, now 15 years later, he’s been legally declared dead but Binita and her family haven’t stopped hoping for his return.

Banita said she tried everything she could to look for her missing husband but couldn't succeed. After 18 months of search and waiting, she decided to teach students at a coaching centre to be able to fend for her young children — a son and a daughter.

With the mantra of ‘life goes on’, Binita started her journey with seven students. Today, she teaches Social Studies and English to about 125.

Complimenting her on her grit and determination, the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan, said it's people like her who inspire him to keep going every day.

Watch her narrate her story of struggle and win Rs 1 crore in this video:






In the ongoing season, before Binita, two contestants — Somesh Kumar Choudhary, a ticket examiner from Bhagalpur and Sandip Savaliya, a graphic designer from Gujarat — have won Rs 25 lakh each.

Last season, Anamika Majumdar from Jamshedpur had won Rs 1 crore.
