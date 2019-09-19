Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 Contestant Aarti Singh’s Battle Against Cancer is Inspirational, Tweets Yuvraj Singh
Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently airing its eleventh season and two contestants have already won 1 crore this year.
Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently airing its eleventh season and two contestants have already won 1 crore this year. Now, in a rather heart touching incident, a contestant named Aarti Singh, who appeared on the show on September 18, made everyone emotional with her story.
Aarti is suffering from the second stage of breast cancer. She narrated her life story on the show, which left many teary-eyed and inspired. Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh was also affected by her story.
Praising her spirit, he tweeted, "Very heartwarming to see Aarti Kumari ‘s fighting spirit, people like her are true inspiration to so many out there. @SrBachchan @SonyTV #KBC (sic)."
Very heartwarming to see Aarti Kumari ‘s fighting spirit, people like her are true inspiration to so many out there. @SrBachchan @SonyTV #KBC— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 17, 2019
Aarti, who works in a bank, shared about her family's reaction to her cancer reports and also revealed how it has left a big impact on their lives in the episode. Big B and the audience were impressed with Aarti as she answered 10 questions with much ease.
She also revealed what she plans to do with the prize money of the show. Aarti secured Rs 6,40,000 from the show and plans to pay off her house loan. After that, she wishes to take a break for a year or two to spend some time with her family.
Yuvraj Singh, who himself is a cancer survivor, had appeared on KBC in its 9th season. The veteran cricketer was into tears while narrating his fight against cancer.
