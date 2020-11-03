KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan is a Big Fan of This Ayushmann Khurrana Movie

What could be a better compliment for Ayushmann Khurrana than megastar Amitabh Bachchan accepting that he is a fan of his film Bareilly Ki Barfi? In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the host of the show revealed this while he was questioning Arpana Vyas, an assistant teacher from Madhya Pradesh.

A question, which included an audio clip, was played for the contestant and she was asked to guess the name of the film. The clip happened to be from Bareilly ki Barfi, starring Ayushmann along with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. Arpana answered the question correctly, after which Big B revealed that he really liked the film, its story and the performances of the actors. Incidentally, Big B's last release was Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann as his co-star.

Big B is the highlights of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati and the actor is often seen sharing moments from his personal life and memories with the contestants and audience. Big B recently celebrated his 78th birthday but still has the same charm he used to have earlier. He is quite active on social media and often shares his opinions through beautiful poetries and lines.

Recently, he took to his social media handle and shared an old throwback picture from his movie Khoon Pasina. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Never realised that when Costume Dept gave me this jacket for my film KHOON PASINA , that I would have to fight a real tiger .. !! You have no idea how strong a tiger is .. an ordeal I shall never forget ..”

Senior Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, also featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was released on June 12 on the OTT platform on Amazon Prime. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar.

He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.