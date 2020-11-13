KBC 12: Can You Answer 7 Cr Question that Made Nazia Nasim Quit Amitabh Bachchan's Game Show?

Delhi-based Nazia Nasim became the first crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 (KBC 12) and took home prize money of Rs 1 crore. Having answered all the questions correctly, Nazia had a stagnant point while answering the last question worth Rs 7 crore.

The Rs 7 crore question was: “Where in Singapore did Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose make the first proclamation of an Azad Hind government?” The four options were Cathay Cinema Hall, Fort Canning Park, National University of Singapore and National Gallery of Singapore. The correct answer to this is Cathay Cinema Hall. Unable to answer, Nazia decided to quit the show.

NAZIA NASIM is #KBC12’s first crorepati ! Watch this iconic moment in #KBC12 on 11th Nov 9 pm only on Sony @SrBachchan@SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/6qG8T3vmNc — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 5, 2020

After winning a crore on the quiz show, Nazia told IANS that KBC has been her mother's dream.

"She has been the force behind and encouraging me to do greater things in life. I almost attempted eight to 10 times (to participate in KBC). The year 2020 has been lucky and this was my year for sure,"

She wants to use the winning amount for her son's future and parents' health.

Meanwhile, some changes have been introduced to the format of the show due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the set has a limited number of people and the audience has not been invited. Hosted by legendary actor Big B, the show has scrapped the lifeline ‘Audience Poll’ for the first time in its history.

The auditions for contestants were conducted online for this season of KBC.