KBC 12 Contestant Afseen Naaz Wins Rs 25 Lakhs, Amitabh Bachchan Congratulates Her on Marriage News

Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant Afseen Naaz won a sum of Rs 25 lakhs in the latest episode of the show. On being asked by host Amitabh Bachchan about what she would do with the money she has won, Afseen replied saying that she will take all her family members for Hajj.

During the show, she shared certain details of her personal life. Afseen mentioned that her family was not that strong financially while she was growing up. Because of it, they could only afford new clothes on Eid. More than often, her cousins would tease her that she turned up wearing the same Eid clothes in all the functions and gatherings that were organised by their family.

Big B, on a happier note, told the Chhattisgarh-based contestant that he has come to know that she is soon going to get married. In response to that, Afseen revealed that she will be marrying on January 29. AB senior congratulated her and on a lighter note, asked her if she talks to her husband-to-be.

While blushing she replied that the soon to be man and wife manage to secretly talk to each other over the phone. She also mentioned that the match has been fixed by the two families in an arranged marriage setup.

On the game front, the 31-year-old teacher used her first lifeline, 'Flip The Question’ for the question worth Rs 40,000. Subsequently, she used her ‘Video Call A Friend’ lifeline for the Rs 80,000 question. Next, the soon to be bride got stuck at the Rs 1,60,000 question, for which she used 'Ask The Expert’ lifeline and managed to win the amount. Afseen used her last lifeline, ’50-50’ for the Rs 12,50,000 question.

She independently went on to win the Rs 25 lakhs question but unfortunately got stuck at the Rs 50 lakhs step. The question, where she decided to quit the game, was, “Who was made the commander of the American-British-Dutch-Australian Command of the Allied Forces in 1942?” The correct answer for this question is Lord Wavell.