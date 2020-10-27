Kaun Banega Crorepati, one of India's most loved and followed TV game show, is in its 12th season now. Host Amitabh Bachchan is reportedly shooting 12-15 hours for Sony TV's long-running serial and his charming ways have sky-rocketed its popularity to another level.

While, Big B keeps sharing interesting anecdotes and stories while discussing the contestants' lives and background, a recent show participant surprised the host by talking about getting plastic surgery done on his wife's face with the prize money.

As per report, Koshlendra Singh Tomar from Madhya Pradesh was asked by Big B what he will do with the winning prize amount that he will take home. Koshlendra said that he will first get plastic surgery done on his wife's face. This took Big B by surprise and he asked him, 'plastic surgery but why?"

Koshlendra said in response that he has got bored after seeing the same face for 15 years. Big B humbly addresses the contestant's wife via the camera and asks her not to take him seriously. He further adds that many people opt for plastic surgery but things go back to normal after some years. Big also tells Koshlendra that he should not say such things, even as joke.

Meanwhile, there have also been rumours swirling around that Big B has been facing health problems and he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai recently for treatment. However, Abhishek Bachchan has denied any such reports and confirmed that his father is hale and hearty.

